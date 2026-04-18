334 Hajj pilgrims to leave from Vijayawada International Airport on 18th and 19th April

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Amaravati: A total of 334 Hajj pilgrims are set to depart from Vijayawada International Airport on 18th and 19th April, according to ANI reports.

It is being reportedly said that 156 pilgrims will depart today, while 178 pilgrims will leave tomorrow.

While the hajj pilgrims were there at the Vijayawada International Airport, one was interviewed in which he said, “The facilities and arrangements are very good here. The government has done a very good job… We will also pray for them…”

The first batch of pilgrims, that were a total of 371 people were departed today for Mecca from New Delhi. It marked the commencement of the annual pilgrimage season from India.

The first batch left for Saudi Arabia in the presence of Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan. She said today marks the first flight of Hajj 2026 and congratulate everyone. She then also thanked the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi as under his leadership the facilities have expanded and the government is facilitating everything for the smooth and safe and easy journey.

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#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: 334 Hajj pilgrims will depart from Vijayawada International Airport on 18th and 19th April for their departure to Madina. 156 pilgrims will depart today, while 178 pilgrims will leave tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/TCv7teaRV3 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: One of the pilgrims says, “… The facilities and arrangements are very good here. The government has done a very good job… We will also pray for them…” pic.twitter.com/YQ4HfkwaIy — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026