31,083 tests for Covid-19 on Friday, 1,443 found positive: ICMR

New Delhi: A total of 3,35,123 samples, taken from 3,18,449 individuals, were tested for coronavirus till Friday evening, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The number of samples are higher as many suspected patients are tested more than once.

“At least 14,098 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India,” the ICMR said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on April 17, till 9 p.m., 31,083 samples have been tested, it added out of which 1,443 were found positive for SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.

India has ramped up testing off late and in the coming few days till April 20, when certain restrictions may be eased off conditionally in parts of India, ICMR hopes to increase the rate of testing.