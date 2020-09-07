Bhubaneswar: In a bid to optimise its costs, the State Bank of India (SBI) has planned a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) under which about 30,000 employees are eligible. Under this scheme , a total of 11,565 officers and 18,625 staff members will be eligible for the scheme.

As per reports, the scheme is awaiting the consent of the board members. Resulting which the 30,190 employees will be able to quit their jobs. The proposed VRS scheme has been named as the ‘Second Innings Tap VRS-2020′.

The scheme will provide an option of a respectable exit route to employees who have reached a level of saturation in their career, may not be at the peak of their performance, have some personal issues or want to pursue their professional or personal life outside the bank.

The total employee strength of SBI was 2,49,000 at the end of March 2020 which was 2,57,000 in the year 2019.

However, the Employees’ Union has disapproved the scheme. The Union is of the opinion that the scheme at this time of pandemic reflects anti-worker attitude of management.