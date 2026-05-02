30-Year-Old Judge Found Dead at Delhi Residence; Police Suspect Suicide

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Delhi: A 30-year-old judge posted at Karkardooma court was found dead at his residence in Green Park, Southwest Delhi, on Saturday evening, police said.

According to officials, the judge was found unresponsive at his house in Green Park. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead. The incident came to light on Saturday evening.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates it appears to be a case of suicide. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

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A police team reached the spot after receiving information and began an inquiry. Forensic teams also examined the residence. Officials said no suicide note has been recovered so far.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death.

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