30-year-old Delhi Police woman constable found dead in Ghaziabad

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Ghaziabad: A 30-year-old Delhi police head constable was found hanging in a hotel room in Rajendra Nagar of Ghaziabad in Uttar-Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Aditi, she was posted at the Usmanpur police station in Delhi.

As per police, she checked into the hotel room in Rajendra Nagar Sector 5 on Saturday (August 15) and stayed there overnight.

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When the hotel staff heard no sound coming from the room, the staff suspected something and tried to get the door open, but received no response from inside. Immediately informed the police about it.

On getting the information, police reached the spot and obtained a spare key from the hotel staff. When the police opened the room, Aditi was found hanging from a noose made from a dupatta.

The police have informed her family about the incident. After the family arrived, the police sent the body for post-mortem.

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