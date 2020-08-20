bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow expressway
Representative Image

30 injured as bus carrying 45 passengers overturns on Agra-Lucknow expressway

By IANS

Etawah (UP): A bus carrying 45 passengers overturned on the Agra-Lucknow expressway in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.

Thirty people were injured in the accident. However, no casualty has been reported so far.

SSP Etawah, Akash Tomar, said that the bus was going from Delhi to Madhubani in Bihar.

“The bus apparently lost balance and overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway,” he said.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the PGI in Sefai.

While 14 have been discharged after being given first aid, 16 people are admitted in the PGI.

 

 

