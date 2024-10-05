30 dead as bus carrying wedding guest falls into 200-feet deep gorge in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: A bus filled with wedding guests fell into a 200-foot-deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri on Friday night. Though, there is no official confirmation of the fatalities, at least 30 people are feared to be dead in the major bus accident. The accident took place around 8pm just 2 kilometres from the bride’s village near Simandi village.

According to reports, the bus was carrying around 40 to 50 wedding guests from Laldhang in Haridwar to Bironkhal village in Pauri when the horrifying accident took place. The injured people were rushed to hospital for immediate treatment.

Reports revealed that the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the accident. The nearby locals rushed to the spot after they heard the screams of the guests as the bus fell down into the George.

The rescue operation is underway with the joint efforts of the local police along with the State Disaster Response Force(SDRF).