New Delhi: Amid the Covid vaccine shortage in the country during the ongoing vaccination drive, Bharat Biotech has dispatched its vaccine to 30 cities in a month, informed Co-Founder & Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella.

“COVAXIN reaches 30 cities within 30 day. All our employees are committed, working 24×7 thru lockdowns for the country’s immunisation – pls send your prayers to their families, Some are still quarantined & off work,” she tweeted.

Among the cities that have received Covaxin doses include Amritsar, Bengaluru, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Ernakulam, Goa, Guntur, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalgaon, Kanpur, Khammam, Kochi, Kolkata, Mohali, Mysore, Nellore, Nizammabad, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Shimoga, Vijayawada, Vizag, Warangal and Mumbai.

She further mentioned through her tweet that all the vaccines have been sent to private hospitals in these cities.

Bharat Biotech has said Covaxin is effective against the virulent B.1.167 strain of Covid detected in India and the UK variant of the virus B.1.1.7.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has also sought emergency use approval from World Health Organisation (WHO).