3-yr-old rescued after watching grandad die in Kashmir terror strike

3-yr-old rescued watching grandad die in Kashmir terror strike
By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar, July 1 (IANS) Days after a five-year-old was killed in a terror attack in South Kashmir, on Wednesday in another shocking incident in North Kashmir’s Sopore a civilian was killed right in front of his three-year-old grandson.

The heartbreaking pictures that surfaced showed the boy sitting on the dead body. He was later taken by the army and police personnel as they attended to him post the trauma.

One CRPF Head Constable was also killed while three security personnel were injured after terrorists struck a CRPF party in Sopore earlier in the day.

According to details the CRPF party was fired by terrorists drawing an instant retaliation.

“One head constable succumbed to his injuries, three more are injured and stable,” IG CRPF Rajesh Kumar told IANS.

The injured CRPF personnel have been rushed to army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

This is the second attack on CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party killing three troopers.

A separate encounter started at Tral in South Kashmir on Tuesday night after inputs about the presence of a group of three terrorists. The fire fight stopped in the night itself but the search operation was still going on.

