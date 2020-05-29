3 yr-old kid dies of burn injuries after falling into hot milk pot

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic development a three-year-old kid died after falling into a pot of hot milk. The unfortunate incident took place in Raipur of West Bengal on May 26.

The victim was identified as Abhradeep (3), son of Anamika and Madan Barik of Raipur in Bankura district of West Bengal.

As per reports, the kid fell into a kadhai of hot milk that was kept in the sweet shop of his father when he was playing. He sustained 70 per cent burn injury due to the accident.

Family members of the kid rescued him and rushed to a hospital in Medinipur. As his condition deteriorated he was later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. However, he succumbed to the burn injuries after two days of struggle for life.

