3-year-old rescued from borewell after 10-hour operation

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Faridabad: A three-year-old girl who fell into an open borewell while playing in Seehi village, Faridabad, was pulled out early Monday after a rescue operation that continued through the night.

The incident took place around 6 pm on Sunday, following which the NDRF control room was informed at 7:45 pm.

The NDRF team reached the spot at around 9:05 pm and joined the rescue effort.

NDRF Deputy Commandant Kunal Tiwari said the operation was carried out jointly by the NDRF, Haryana SDRF, state police, fire services, UP Civil Defence from Ghaziabad, the medical department and the municipal corporation.

The child was brought out at around 3:50 am and immediately sent for medical treatment.

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Reports said the borewell had been unused for several years and its cover had reportedly gone missing shortly before the incident, leaving the opening exposed.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of abandoned and uncovered borewells in residential areas.

Later reports on Monday said the child, identified as Neha, was declared dead at a hospital after being taken for treatment.

This development was reported after the initial NDRF statement that she had been successfully rescued.