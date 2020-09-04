Uttar Pradesh: In a barbaric incident in Uttar Pradesh, a three-year-old girl was found dead in a sugarcane field here in Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday was raped and strangled to death.

According to sources, the minor girl had been missing since Wednesday. Her body was found just half a kilometer from her home with injuries.

The family has alleged that their daughter was kidnapped and murdered due to old enmity. The girl’s father, in his complaint, has named one Lekharam, from the same village, police said.

Initially the police suspected it to be a case of murder. However, a panel of three doctors conducted an autopsy and confirmed rape and strangulation.

Seven of our teams are working on the case. I am myself going for combing in sugarcane fields and strict action will be taken against the accused,” Superintendent of Police, Satyendra Kumar Singh, said.

It was followed by a similar incident of rape where a 17-year-old girl who had left home to fill a scholarship application, was found dead outside her village. She was allegedly raped and murdered.

Earlier on August 14, a 13-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Isanagar police station area. Police had arrested two men and had said that strict action will be taken against the accused under the National Security Act (NSA).