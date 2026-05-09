3-year-old girl raped by 57-year-old staff in school in Delhi

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Delhi: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 57-year-old staff member in private school in Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

The incident took place on the second day after the child was admitted to the school.

As per reports, the child complained of pain after returning back from school on April 30. When the child was questioned by her mother, she allegedly revealed that she was taken to an isolated area in the school premises by the school caretaker and assaulted there.

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Later, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint at the police station after the alleged sexual assault surfaced on May 1.

On the basis of the complaint, the police invoked section 64(1) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the man.

Officials said the accused was positively identified by the child. Following this, he was arrested on May 1. The man was later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

However, he was reportedly granted bail by a court in the city on Thursday, May 7.