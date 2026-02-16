3-Year-old boy drowns after falling into water-filled pit in Greater Noida village

Advertisement

Greater Noida: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Dallelgarh village under the Dankaur police station limits of Greater Noida on Saturday, where a three-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling into a rainwater-filled pit near a temple.

The deceased child, Devansh, had come to his maternal grandparents’ home in Dallelgarh with his mother Anjali and sister from Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district. The family was attending a community feast (bhandara) organised at a local temple when the tragedy occurred.

According to villagers, Devansh was playing near the temple premises when he suddenly slipped and fell into a deep pit that had accumulated rainwater. When the child was not visible for some time, family members and locals began searching frantically. He was eventually found in the water-filled pit and pulled out immediately.

Despite desperate efforts to save him, Devansh had stopped breathing by the time he was rescued. His untimely death has plunged the family into grief and cast a pall of sorrow over the entire village.

Angered by the incident, villagers alleged negligence on the part of the Greater Noida Authority. They claimed that the pit had been lying open for a long period and became dangerous after filling with rainwater during recent showers.

Residents further stated that complaints had previously been raised with the authorities following a similar tragedy in Sector-150, where 27-year-old tech professional Yuvraj Mehta died after his car fell into a water-filled pit. However, they alleged that no concrete steps were taken to cover the pits or ensure adequate safety measures.

Villagers have now demanded immediate intervention and strict action to prevent such fatal accidents in the future.