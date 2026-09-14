Stray cow attacks 3-year-old boy in Rajasthan, mother and boy injured

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Jaipur: An unexpected incident took place in which a three-year-old boy who was playing with his toy car was attacked by stray cow in Rajasthan. Mother of the victim came out to save the boy but also got injured.

The incident has be recorded on CCTV camera, it shows the boy playing near his house with his toy car. Initially the cow was also seen calmly standing opposite side of the road but suddenly it turned towards the boy and attacked him with its horns.

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After seeing that the cow is rushing to attack the boy, mother of the boy along with other people gathered to save him from the attack. In this incident the woman got injured and the boy was also thrown away by the cow using its horn.

Locals have asked the civic body to act quickly to control stray cattle and avoid a major accident.