3 workers die after scaffolding collapses in Hyderabad’s Tolichowki

Hyderabad: Three construction workers died after falling from the seventh floor of a building in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, an official said.

According to the Tolichowki Police, two died on the spot, and one died during treatment.

According to a police official, “Two people died on the spot, and one died while undergoing treatment. All were labourers doing centring work and accidentally fell from the seventh floor of the building. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and the matter is under investigation.”

More details awaited.

(Source: ANI)