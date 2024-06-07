3 try to enter Parliament complex with forged Aadhaar Cards, arrested

New Delhi: Three people were arrested for attempting to enter into the complex of Parliament using forged Aadhaar cards.

According to reports, the Delhi police have arrested the three identified as Kasim, Monis and Soyeb. Reportedly, they were intercepted and detained by CISF personnel at the flap gate of Parliament House. When the accused showed their Aadhaar cards, the CISF personnel found them doubtful. Later the cards were sent for further scrutiny, where they were found to be forged.

Further investigation revealed that they were hired by Dee Vee Projects Limited. They were further engaged in the construction of the MP’s lounge inside the Parliament complex.

Following the incident, the three were arrested after an FIR was registered against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 465 (forgery), Section 419 (cheating by personation), Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and Section 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.