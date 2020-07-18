Srinagar: Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

The gunfight was going on in the Amshipora village in Shopian.

The Army said the operation was in progress and three terrorists have been killed.

“A joint operation was launched early Saturday morning. The Security Forces were fired upon while laying the cordon, from the cow shed of the lone house in the orchard. A firefight ensued. Joint Operation in progress,” the Army said.

The encounter broke out after a joint team of police and the Army cordoned off the area on the basis of a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

(Inputs from IANS)