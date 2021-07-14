3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

By WCE 7
terrorists killed in pulwama
Image Credit: ANI

Pulwama: Three terrorists were killed by security forces in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces on Wednesday at Pulwama town in Jammu and Kashmir, informed Jammu & Kashmir Police.

Earlier, on the intervening night of July 13-14th, a blinking red light was observed by troops in the Arnia sector. The alert troops fired from their position towards red blinking light and due to which it returned back. The area was searched but nothing was found initially, said Border Security Force (BSF).

Later the Kashmir Zone Police informed that two unidentified terrorists were killed during the enconter.

The IGP Kashmir further added that Pakistani LeT Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira was killed along with the two local terrorists.

