3 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter; One jawan martyred

Srinagar: A jawan was martyred and three terrorists have been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Friday.

Based on a reliable information about presence of terrorists in Rajpora area at Hanjin village, a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

During the encounter, one jawan lost his life and three terrorists were encountered.

The encounter at Hanjin Rajpora area is ongoing, the police said.

