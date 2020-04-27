terrorist killed
3 terrorists killed in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

Srinagar: Three terrorists were killed in an encounter between security forces and militants at Lower Munda in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday morning.

“Op Lower Munda (Kulgam). Three terrorists killed. Joint Operation in progress,” Army said in a brief statement.

A cordon was laid after security forces had an input about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces zeroed in, the hiding militants fired at the security forces that triggered the encounter.

The identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.

