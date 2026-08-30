3 teens drown in Assam pond during birthday celebration

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Guwahati: A tragic incident took place in which three teenagers reportedly drowned in a pond while celebrating birthday in Jorhat district of Assam.

The victims of the incident were aged between 10 years to 12 years.

The incident occurred when they were present near the spot to celebrate a birthday, but suspectedly entered the pond and drowned in it.

A search operation was launched with the assistance of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) after the drowning incident and all the three bodies of the victim teens were recovered.

The real reason behind the drowning is not yet confirmed.

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Further investigation into this matter is underway.

In another incident at least five children drowned in the Krishna Sagar Lake in the Botad district of Gujarat on Saturday.

“Five boys died by drowning in Krishna Sagar Lake outside Botad town today. Two children were swimming in the afternoon when they started drowning,” said Batod SP Kishor Balolia.

“Three others present at the spot jumped into the water to save them, but they also drowned,” he said.

The age of all the victims is between 16 and 17 years old. Further investigation is underway, said SP further.

Also Read: 5 teenagers drown in Gujarat Krishna Sagar Lake