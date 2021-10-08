WATCH: 3-storey building collapses in Bengaluru’s Kasturi Nagar

Bengaluru: A three-storey building in Kasturi Nagar of Bengaluru has collapsed on Thursday afternoon. The apartment is located on the 2nd cross in Doctors’ Layout. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported, informed officials.

Reportedly, the apartment had tilted and cracks were seen a few days back. The residents of the building had informed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahannagara Palike, following which the BBMP officials had initiated the evacuated operation. Locals were seen running away from the area as the building came crashing down. Officials of the civic body and the fire department were at the spot taking stock of the damage caused and clear the rubble.

Another building collapse in Bengaluru. Third one in ten days. No casualty reported as residents rushed out after the first indication. BBMP says permission was given for ground plus two floors only but owners got additional floors built.@CNNnews18 pic.twitter.com/0TNwEZLFd0 — Revathi Rajeevan (@RevathiRajeevan) October 7, 2021

As per BBMP, the building was built in 2012-13 in Benninganahalli in the city. Of the eight flats in the building, only four were occupied. All the flat owners have paid property tax till date. While an Occupancy Certificate (OC) is mandatory to get electricity and water connections, the builders had managed to get them without it, informed BBMP.

A civil and criminal complaint had been filed against the builders and owners, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. Meanwhile, Ramamurthy Nagar police confirmed that they have taken up the case. Chief Commissioner Gupta also said that a team of structural engineers will conduct a survey of the nearby buildings in the coming days. The team of officials have been instructed to conduct soil test and warned of strict action if any building found violated the rules.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the third building collapse in the last fortnight. According to the BBMP administration, one such survey conducted in 2019 showed that 185 buildings flouting rules, of which 10 were demolished.

