Faridabad: 3 Siblings killed after speeding fortuner hits them near bus stand after Rakhi reunion

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Faridabad: A tragic incident took place in which three siblings reportedly lost their lives after a speeding fortuner car ran over them near a bus stand in Faridabad, Haryana on Saturday morning. This incident comes one day after Raksha Bandhan.

The victims of this incident are actually four out of which three have lost their lives and the fourth one is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The fourth sibling is said to be in a critical condition.

The siblings had reunited for Raksha Bandhan and had spent a night together and was leaving to their respective homes by buses when the incident happened.

The siblings are identified as two brothers and two sisters. Brothers died on the spot and sisters were critically injured but another died during treatment. One out of four siblings survives.

As per reports, the alleged car driver of the fortuner fled from the accident spot after hitting four people.

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A case has been registered under BNS Sections 281, 125A and 106(1). The alleged driver is being searched by the police.

Police are also investigating road-safety concerns at the spot.

Locals said speeding vehicles are a frequent problem in the area, while CCTV cameras installed nearby were reportedly not functioning.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.