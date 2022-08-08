3 pilgrims die, 2 injured in stampede at Rajasthan Khatu Shyamji Temple

By WCE 1 87 0

Jaipur: Three pilgrims died while four others sustained serious injuries in a stampede which broke out in the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Monday morning.

The stampede was reported at 5.00 a.m., when a huge crowd of devotees assembled for ‘darshan’ on the occasion of Ekadashi. Devotees had been standing in a queue since late Sunday night and as soon as the doors of the temple opened in the morning, a stampede broke out.

All the three dead were women devotees. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Khatushyamji Hospital where post-mortem will take place.

The injured have been identified as Shivcharan (50), Manohar (40), Indra Devi (55) of Karnal, Anoji (40) of Alwar. Manohar’s condition was critical and was referred to Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the death of the three devotees and said, “The death of 3 women devotees due to stampede in Khatushyam ji’s temple in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss and may the departed soul rest in peace. Wishing a speedy recovery to the devotees injured in the stampede.”

You might also like
Nation

India records 16,167 New Covid Cases, 41 Related Deaths

State

Petrol And Diesel Rates Increase In Bhubaneswar On Monday

Nation

UP minister says he is ready to go to jail for his community

Business

Gold rate remains constant for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.