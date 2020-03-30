3 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, total cases 59

Jaipur: Three family members of the the man from Ajmer, who was found Covid-19 positive on Saturday, tested positive on Sunday, taking Rajasthan’s confirmed coronavirus case number to 59, officials said.

Additional Chief secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said that those who tested positive are the 23-year-old man’s father, mother and brother, but his 17-year-old sister tested negative.

Earlier on Sunday, two more fresh cases were reported from Bhilwara and Jhunjhunu.

The fresh positive case from Bhilwara was identified as a 53-year-old woman who was a patient of the Bangar Hospital, whose doctors’ negligence led to the spread of the disease in the the state’s textile town.

She was a heart patient and had undergone angioplasty over here, said Singh.

The other positive case was reported from Jhunjhunu. He was a 21-year-old male, who came from Philippines to Delhi on March 18 this year and then travelled o Jhunjhunu by a hired taxi. He was home quarantined from March 18-22. On March 23, he was shifted to the Singhania Iinstitute for quarantine and developed the symptoms on March 26.

His samples were collected and sent to the SMS hospital, which came positive on March 29, said Singh.

A total of 4,359 samples have been tested in the state till date out of 59 stand positive while the results of 479 samples are under process, he added.