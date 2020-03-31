3 more positive cases of covid-19 in Gujarat, total 73

Gandhinagar: Three more positive cases were detected in Gujarat, the health authorities announced on Tuesday, taking the total detected positive Corona virus cases to 73.

Jayanti Ravi, the principal secretary, Health and family welfare Department, Gujarat said, “On Tuesday, three more positive cases have been found, all of them getting infected locally. An Ahmedabad male (55) and aA Gandhinagar female (32) both admitted in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital in Ahmedabad. Another positive case is registered in Rajkot, a male (28) admitted in Christ hospital. ”

“Good news is that, that five positive cases after treatment have been discharged. The condition of five is stable while two are on ventilator,” added Ravi.

This takes the total Corona positive cases in the state to 73, including 6 deaths. The highest number of cases detected is in Ahmedabad – 24, followed by Rajkot and Gandhinagar both 10 each, Surat and Vadodara having 9 each, Gir-Somnath with 2 positive and one each in Porbandar, Mahesana and Kutch.

Out of the 73 positive cases, 32 had a foreign travel history, two had inter-state travel and 37 are locally transmitted disease victims.

So far, six deaths have been reported in Gujarat due to the Corona virus infection. First case was that of a 67-year-old male from Surat with comorbid conditions. On March 25 night an 85-year-old female from Ahmedabad died also due to comorbid conditions. A 70-year-old male from Bhavnagar with a travel history of Delhi, succumbed to corona virus on the next day. Three more deaths were reported on March 28 and 29 and Monday, a male (47) and female (46) from Ahmedabad and a female (45) from Jesar block in Bhavnagar, respectively.

All the deceased patients were suffering from comorbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac ailments and other several complications.