3 Minors Die As Drunken Father Throws Them Into Canal

Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, a drunk man allegedly threw his three minor children into a canal in Haryana’s Karnal district, the police said on Tuesday.

As the police were informed, officials rushed to the spot and divers were used to locate the children, aged between three and eight years old.

The accused, Sushil Kumar, a resident of Nalipar village, was arrested and he confessed to the crime.

As per the police, juice vendor Kumar took the extreme step after a clash with his wife on Monday.

After committing the crime, he came home and informed the family about the crime.

