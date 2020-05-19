3 migrants killed in Maharashtra road crash

Nagpur: At least three migrants were killed and 22 others injured when their bus rammed against a truck near Arni in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district early on Tuesday, police said.

The bus was ferrying at least 25 migrant labourers from Solapur to Jharkhand when the accident took place.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Arni and Yavatmal town where the condition of two is described as serious.

The accident happened barely hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the migrants to remain patient as the state and the Centre are making arrangements to send them home safely in buses and trains.

Further details of the accident are awaited and district police have rushed to the spot for further investigations.

–