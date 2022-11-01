3 LeT terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter, one terrorist in Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 1 (IANS) Three LeT terrorists, including a commander, were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, as they were on their way to attack a security force camp, police said.

“Three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter. Identification being ascertained. As per our source, one is Foreign Terrorist and one local terrorist of LeT namely Mukhtiyar Bhat, involved in several terror crimes including killing of one ASI of CRPF and two RPF personnel. A big success for us,” tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police, quoting Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar.

In another tweet, the police said that as per sources, Bhat, along with a foreign terrorist, was going for fidayeen attack on a security forces camp. An AK-74 rifle, an AK-56 rifle, and one pistol was recovered from the spot.

“Awantipora police and Army averted a major terror incident,” it quoted Vijay Kumar as saying.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

This is the second encounter in Kashmir on a single day. Earlier on Tuesday, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in which one terrorist was killed.