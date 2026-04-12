3 killed,1 injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas

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Dewas: Atleast three people lost their lives and one sustained serious injuries after their car met with an accident near Nevri Fata in Dewas of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham, Pradeep, and Mohit, while the fourth person, namely Sachin, has sustained injuries and is currently under treatment.

Dr Rahul Gehlot of District Hospital, Dewas, said, “There were four people: Shubham, Pradeep, Mohit, and Sachin. Of these, Shubham, Pradeep, and Mohit died. Sachin referred to MY Hospital Indore.”

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Further details are awaited in the incident.

Earlier last week, at least four people were killed, and eight others were seriously injured after an SUV collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district late Sunday night, police said.

The accident occurred near the trenching ground Devguradia under the jurisdiction of the Khudel police station in the district. The passengers in the car were returning to Indore from Sehore district after attending a wedding function. All of them were residents of Iqbal Colony, Sadar Bazar, in Indore.