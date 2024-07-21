3 killed, several injured after massive landslide in Kedarnath

Kedarnath: In a tragic incident, as many as three people were killed while eight others were injured after being caught in a landslide on their way to Kedarnath on Sunday morning.

According to reports given by the State Disaster Response Force, the pilgrim began their journey to Kedarnath shrine today morning from Gaurikund. However, near Cheedwasa, a massive landslide struck them. Three of the total pilgrim died on the spot due to landslide.

On receiving information about the incident, the rescue team reached the spot and initiated the rescue operation to help the survivors. After being rescued, the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited. Earlier, at least seven people, including five members of a family, were killed in a landslide on a highway near Shirur town in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. The landslide occurred due to incessant rainfall in the area for a week.