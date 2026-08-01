3 killed, houses damaged due to landslide, floods amid heavy rainfall in Keralam

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Thiruvananthapuram: A tragic incident took place in which at least three people lost their lives, houses damaged after heavy rainfall causes floods and landslides in many parts of Kerala.

The districts that are most affected by this reasons are Idukki and Kottayam.

The victims of this incident are one woman after her house was destroyed due to landslide, two other people in rain-related incidents.

Following the situation, Rescue teams, including the NDRF, are searching for people who may still be trapped.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in several districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall.

People living in landslide-prone and low-lying areas have been suggested to leave their houses and move to safer places and avoid unnecessary travel.

The heavy rain has flooded roads, damaged houses, and disrupted transport in many areas.