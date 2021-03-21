Hassan: Three persons, including the driver, were burnt to death when a truck caught fire after it overturned and fell into a ditch in Karnataka’s Hassan district around midnight, police said on Sunday.

“The accident occurred at Basavanahalli village near Arakulgud after the truck went off the road when its driver lost control while negotiating a curve, and fell into a ditch. A spark in its diesel tank burnt the vehicle, charring its driver, cleaner and an assistant to death,” Arakulgud police sub-inspector Y. Mala told IANS over the phone.

The truck was carrying chemicals, including nitric acid, acetic acid, liquid soda and sodium carbonate powder from a factory at Mysuru to a textile firm at Hassan.

The victims were identified as driver Puttaraju, 45, his assistant Paramesh, 40, and cleaner Pramod, 18.

“A case of rash driving has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against the truck owner,” Mala added.

(IANS)