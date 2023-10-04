3 killed, 7 rescued by NDRF team after cloudburst caused flash floods in Sikkim

Sikkim: At least 3 dead and 7 people were rescued by the NDRF team from Sikkim’s Singtam after a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River.

Earlier in the morning, 23 army personnel went missing.

NDRF’s one team is deployed at Gangtok, and two teams are deployed in adjoining areas of Sikkim in West Bengal.

The situation turned devastating as water was released from a dam, leading to a rapid increase in the water level of the Teesta River.

The flash flood submerged several army camps and vehicles, according to officials. The floods began around 1:30 a.m., catching many off guard.

The flash flood was exacerbated by the release of water from the Chungthang dam, causing a sudden surge in water levels downstream, reaching as high as 15-20 feet.

West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, speaking on flash floods after a cloudburst in Sikkim, said, “Three bodies have been recovered from Teesta Barrage. They are yet to be identified.”

He added, “We have started the evacuation of people. Hopefully, there will be no loss of lives….We had safely rescued a family from Kalimpong (that had three members) but they left our camp and got stuck. We have sent a unit of the Army, it is trying to locate them.”

