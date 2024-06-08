3 killed, 6 injured after fire breaks out at food processing factory in Narela of Delhi

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, as many as three people were killed, while six people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a food processing factory in New Delhi. The incident occurred in Narela industrial Area on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the police received a call regarding fire incident at around 3.365 am and rushed to the spot along with fire tenders. Reportedly, nine people were inside the factory when the incident occurred.

They were immediately rescued by the fire service personnel and were rushed to the nearby hospital. On reaching hospital, three of them were declared dead while rest are undergoing treatment.

The deceased were identified as Shyam, Ram Singh and Beerpa, while the injured were identified as Pushpender, Aakash, Mohit Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Monu and Lalu.

As per preliminary investigation, the fire broke out while raw moong was being roasted on gas burners, gas leaked on one of the pipelines of the gas. This caused the fire to spread which led to overheating of the compressor and resulted in a blast.

Further investigation into the incident is underway. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.