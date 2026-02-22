3 killed, 15 injured after wedding party bus collides with UP roadways bus in Balrampur

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh: Three people were killed, and 15 others injured early on Sunday, February 22, 2026, when a private bus carrying wedding guests collided head-on with an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus on State Highway-72 near Chhawani Chauraha in Utraula tehsil of Balrampur district.

The private bus, which was transporting relatives and friends attending a wedding, was headed toward the ceremony when it collided with the oncoming government-operated bus at around 5:30 am, police said. The force of the impact left both vehicles badly damaged and trapped several passengers.

Three passengers from the private bus – Rajesh Kumar (42), Sunita Devi (38), and Vikas Yadav (27) – died at the scene, officials confirmed. Fifteen others, aged between their late teens and 60s, suffered injuries ranging from fractures to internal trauma.

Local police, fire personnel, and volunteers reached the site shortly after the crash. They used cutting tools to free people trapped inside the wreckage before rushing the injured to District Hospital Balrampur and Community Health Centre Utraula. Doctors said several seriously hurt victims are to be shifted to larger hospitals in Gorakhpur for specialised care.

Senior officers said initial investigations suggest that one of the buses may have crossed the centre line, leading to the head-on collision. Weather conditions were clear at the time, and officials are examining whether overspeeding or loss of control contributed to the crash.

Both buses have been seized for further investigation. Police are also recording statements from drivers, conductors, and eyewitnesses, and studying CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact cause. Traffic was diverted as emergency teams cleared the highway.

Authorities are also checking whether the private bus was overloaded or violated safety norms. Balrampur police have registered a case and said strict action will follow as the probe progresses.