3 killed, 1 injured after bus collides with car in Prayagraj’s Handia; CM Yogi expresses grief

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Prayagraj: Three people were killed and one person sustained serious injuries after an uncontrolled bus collided with a car near Bhainski village under Handia police station limits in Prayagraj on Friday, officials said.

According to officials, three occupants of the car died on the spot, while a fourth passenger sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The deceased are reportedly residents of Haripur village in Bhadohi district.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took immediate cognisance of the road accident and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

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The Chief Minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to immediately reach the spot and expedite relief and rescue operations.

He also instructed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured and maintain communication with the families of the deceased to provide all possible assistance.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)

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