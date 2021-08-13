3 hardcore Maoists with cumulative bounty of Rs 14 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: In a major blow to the Maoists, as many as three hardcore red rebels, who were carrying a collective reward of Rs 14 lakh on their heads, surrendered before the police in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

The surrendered Maoists have been identified as Jira Alami, who is Barsoor area committee member and president of Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor Sangthan (DAKMS), Raju alias Rosha Tati, the deputy in-charge of Dandkaranya Special Zonal Chetna Natya Mandali (CNM), and Kumma Barse, the Molasnar DAKMS chief.

The trios, who were involved in a number of Maoist activities, surrendered before Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Palla.

In their reaction to the media persons, the surrendered Maoists said that they decided to surrender due to the attractive surrender policy of the State government.

The SP, on the other hand, said that the surrendered Maoists will be rehabilitated as per the rehabilitation policy.