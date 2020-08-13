New Delhi: Out of seven companies who were in the race to get contract to construct the new Parliament building, three have been selected to submit online financial bids, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) said.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited and Tata Projects Limited are eligible to submit online financial bids to get the contract for the construction of new Parliament House.

The new Parliament building will be built on plot number 118 of Parliament House State here. It will be constructed under the Central Vista Re-Development project.

As per Appendix Letter No. 23 of CPWD dated August 10, a total of seven pre-eligibility tenders were received, which were opened on July 14 and were scrutinised as per the initial conditions of eligibility. Based on the evaluation and scrutiny of the documents, the central agency selected three companies which could submit financial bids.

ITD Cementation India Limited and NCC Limited are among the four companies which out of the race of getting the contract for the construction of new Parliament building.

The proposed new building of Parliament will be a two-storey building with a basement and a ground. The new Parliament building will be ready by 2022, when India will celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence.

The Delhi Development Authority approved the change in the use of land for the Cental Vista Re-Development project, so that the completion of the construction of the new building of Parliament as well as other projects of the Central Vista Project can be done faster.