kashi vishwanath temple
Image credit- IANS

3 employees of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust face corruption probe

Varanasi (UP): Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal has asked District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma to probe charges of corruption against three employees of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

The three employees are Arun Kumar Mishra (senior clerk), Shiv Bhushan Dwivedi (computer assistant) and Sanjay Chaturvedi (typist/clerk).

The commissioner said that complaints received were also related to non-interest in work, corruption, falsification of files and financial irregularities by the three staffers.

