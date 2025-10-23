3 die as vehicle plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand, State disaster force conducts rescue ops

Advertisement

Dehradun: Three people out of five passengers died as the vehicle in which they were travelling in veered off the Pavki Devi Road near Gram Sabha Nai and plunged into a deep gorge late on Wednesday night, authorities said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) swiftly responded, launching a challenging nighttime rescue operation to retrieve the victims, with two sustaining serious injuries.

Upon receiving the alert, the SDRF team from Post Vyasi, led by Sub-Inspector Sawar Singh, immediately departed for the site of the incident with the necessary rescue equipment.

According to reports, five people were travelling in the vehicle. They were on their way from Shyampur Ghadi Mechak to Pavki Devi Nai to attend a wedding ceremony when the vehicle suddenly went out of control and plunged about 200-300 meters into a deep gorge.

Two people were seriously injured, while three others died on the spot.

Advertisement

Upon reaching the site, the SDRF team, along with the local police, launched a joint rescue operation.

Despite the challenging terrain and nighttime conditions, the team carried out a strenuous rescue throughout the night. After great effort, the bodies and the injured were successfully retrieved from the gorge.

The injured were sent to the hospital for treatment, and the bodies of the deceased were handed over to the district police.

(Source: ANI)