3 deaths, 127 new cases take Karnataka corona tally to 1,373

Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) Three people succumbed to COVID-19 in Karnataka and 127 new positive cases, highest single day rise, have emerged in the past 19 hours, raising the state’s tally to 1373, an official said on Tuesday.

“Positive case 1,185, 61-year-old male patient, resident of Ballaria died on Tuesday at a designated hospital. Tested positive for Covid,” said a health official.

The deceased man had a travel history to Bengaluru, suffered from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and was also a known case of IHD with a recent cardiac surgery.

This is Karnataka’s 38th Covid-19 death and Ballari’s first.

Ballari is 313 km north of Bengaluru.

Next, a 65-year-old man from Vijayapura died of Covid-19 on Monday. “Positive case 1,291, known case of HTN, DM and IHD was brought dead on Monday to a designated hospital in Vijayapura. Tested positive for Covid,” said the official.

This is Karnataka’s 39th Covid death and Vijayapura’s fourth.

Vijayapura is 50 km north of Bengaluru.

Similarly, a 54-year-old man from the city succumbed to the virus on Monday. “Positive case 1,364, known case of IHD was admitted in a private hospital, Bengaluru and died on Monday. Tested positive for Covid,” said the official.

This is Karnataka’s 40th Covid-19 death and Bengaluru Urban’s eighth.

Meanwhile, cases shot up by 127 in the state with spikes in Davangere, Kalaburagi, Mandya and Shivamogga among others.

Nowadays, Karnataka is regularly posting the highest single-day rises, beating earlier maximums.

Of the 1,373 new cases, 802 are active, 530 discharges and 40 deaths.

Until Monday, 1.51 lakh samples were tested for corona, out which 1.49 lakh tested negative.

Of all the new cases on Tuesday, Mandya contributed 62 new cases followed by Davangere 19, Shivamogga 12, Kalaburagi 11, Bengaluru Urban six, Udupi and Uttara Kannada four each, Hassan three, Chikkamagaluru two and Yadagiri, Vijayapura, Gadag and Chitradurga, one each.

Of the new cases, 24 were contacts of earlier cases and 101 had interstate travel history, majority to Mumbai, Maharashtra, India’s Covid-19 epicentre.

Incidentally, new infections in the state are emanating more from interstate travel history than contact history since a few days.

A 17-year-old girl from Chitradurga is suffering from SARI and a 32-year-old man from Bengaluru Urban is diagnosed with Influenza Like Illness.

Among the new cases, 69 are men and 58 are women of all age groups.

Meanwhile, green zones in the state plummeted to three: Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagara.

Among the 1,373 cases, 10 per cent patients were senior citizens, 64 per cent men and 36 per cent women with a discharge rate of 39 per cent.