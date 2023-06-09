3 dead, several trapped after coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad

Jharkhand: Atleast three persons were killed and several others feared trapped after coal mine collapsed in Dhanbad on Friday.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery area of BCCL, about 21 km from Dhanbad.

A portion of BBCL (Bharat Coking Coal Limited) open mine collpased. One body has been recovered. A number of deaths are being verified. We are waiting for BCCL’s report. Action will be taken according to the report,” said Sanjeev Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dhanbad.

The exact number of people killed and feared trapped is not yet known, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kumar said.

Rescue operations still underway.

More details awaited.