3 dead, several injured after vehicle carrying pilgrims collides with truck in Assam

Morigaon (Assam): In a tragic incident, atleast three persons were killed and several others sustained critical injuries after vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a truck on NH-37 at Dharamtul area in Morigaon district in Assam.

One of the deceased has been identified as Bhupal Adhikary, while the identity of the others is yet to be ascertained.

A total of 17 pilgrims were returning to Guwahati from Parsuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh, after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on the occasion of ‘Makar Sankranti’ when the accident took place. Following which, one passenger died on the spot and two others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The vehicle carrying the pilgrims collided head on with a truck at Dharamtul area, police said. Sources said the injured have been admitted to Morigaon Civil Hospital and their condition is stated to be critical, a police officer said.