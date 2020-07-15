3 Dead, 3 Injured As Building Collapses In Dehradun, Rescue Operation Still On

Uttrakhand: Three dead and others three rescued alive after a building collapsed in Chukkuwala area of Dehradun in Uttrakhand.

On being informed, the State Disaster Response Force(SDRF) and NDRF team reached the spot and started their rescue operation.

The rescuers were able to pull to three people alive from the rubble and admitted them to the hospital.

Three dead were also retrieved.

Operation is still underway: Satya Pradhan, Director General of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force)