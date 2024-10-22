3 dead, 2 rescued, 12 trapped as under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed while 12 got trapped as an under construction building collapsed in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Fortunately, two people could be rescued. The incident took place in the eastern part of the city.

As per reports, an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya, in Hennur area today. The reason of the collapse has been attributed to heavy rain.

The building collapsed when it was heavily raining. However, within no time two fire tenders were sent to the spot. By the time this report was written, the rescue operations were still underway to find survivors or bodies.