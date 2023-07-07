3 dead, 12 injured after bus carrying BJP workers meet accident in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Three people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries after a bus collided with a trailer parked on the roadside in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Friday.

The victims were from Ambikapur and were on their way to attend PM Modi’s rally.

The bus crossed Korba district and reached Beltara in Bilaspur district when it collided with a trailer parked on the roadside at 5 a.m.

Locals immediately informed the police, who later reached the spot. The injured were admitted to Apollo Hospital for treatment. Two people among the injured are BJP functionaries and are reportedly critical, the police said.

Reportedly, The bus driver was caught off guard as he was sleepy and lost control of the vehicle.

The three deceased were identified as Sajan Sohan, 30, Rukdev Si Singh, 45, both from Surajpur district, and Akram Raza Israr, 28, from Balrampur district. Lilu Gupta, a divisional head for BJP in Surajpur and Vishambhar Yarav, divisional secretary for BJP in Surajpur, are critical. There were two drivers in the bus, including Israr, the police said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel paid his condolences on Twitter and announced financial assistance to the families. “A sad news has been received that the bus coming from Ambikapur to attend the meeting of the Honourable Prime Minister met with an accident near Bilaspur. May God give peace to their soul and courage to his family members. There is information about people seriously injured. We all wish him a speedy recovery. I announce assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of the deceased in the accident. Instructions have been given to the administration for proper treatment of the injured. We all stand with their families during this difficult time,” Baghel said.

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की सभा में शामिल होने अंबिकापुर से आ रही बस के बिलासपुर के समीप दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। 2 लोगों की दुखद मृत्यु का समाचार मिला है। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं उनके परिवारजनों को हिम्मत दे। 3 लोगों के गंभीर घायल एवं 3 लोगों के… — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 7, 2023