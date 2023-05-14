3 dead, 11 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Three people died and 11 were hospitalised after allegedly drinking spurious liquor in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

The incident took place at Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet.

A group of people had consumed liquor brewed locally on Saturday evening during a function. Police said that those who consumed liquor started vomiting late night and three of them succumbed during the early hours of Sunday at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

The deceased were identified as Sankar (50), Suresh (60) and Daranivel (50). Fifteen others were also admitted to the same hospital on Saturday night and Sunday early morning.

Villupuram district police superintendent N. Sreenatha told IANS that the police have commenced investigation immediately after they received complaints about people vomiting after consuming locally brewed liquor.

He said that a few people were detained and were being questioned in relation to the incident.

Police have been conducting raids at a few villages in the Marakkanam area which is near Ekkiyarkuppam village where people died of alleged illicit brew.