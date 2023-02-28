3 coaches of Mumbai local train derail, no casualties

Mumbai: Three coaches of the Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station around 8:46 am on Tuesday, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivji Sutar said.

No injuries to any passengers have been reported so far, according to Central Railway.

3 coaches of Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering in Kharkopar station. Time 8.46am. There’s no injury to any passengers Relief trains have left for the site for restoration. Repercussions: Trains on Belapur – Kharkopar – Nerul line are not running. — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) February 28, 2023

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site and senior officials also rushed the spot, another official said.

Officials said, the train traffic on Belapur-seawoods-Kharkopar suburban corridor has been suspended.

The cause of the derailment has not been ascertained yet.