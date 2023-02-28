3 coaches of Mumbai local train derail, no casualties

Three coaches of the Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station around 8:46 am on Tuesday

By Jyotishree Kisan
Mumbai: Three coaches of the Belapur to Kharkopar local train derailed while entering Kharkopar station around 8:46 am on Tuesday, Central Railway’s chief public relations officer Shivji Sutar said.

No injuries to any passengers have been reported so far, according to Central Railway.

Relief trains from Panvel and other locations reached the derailment site  and senior officials also rushed the spot, another official said.

Officials said, the train traffic on Belapur-seawoods-Kharkopar suburban corridor has been suspended.

The cause of the derailment has not been ascertained yet.

